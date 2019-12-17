Japan women win EAFF E1 Championship 2019 after edging Korea Republic 1-0

Japan have won the EAFF E1 Football Championship for women after defeating hosts Korea Republic 1-0 at the Busan Gudeok Stadium on Tuesday.

The women’s competition in the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) tournament was this year contested by four nations — hosts South Korea, Japan, China PR and Chinese Taipei.

The four teams faced each other once in the tournament which began on December 10 with the side finishing top of the group at the end of the final matchday being crowned the new East Asian champions.

And it was Japan who went into the final set of fixtures on the front foot only needing to avoid a defeat against Korea Republic to secure a first EAFF title in nine years while the South Koreans had to defeat Japan to lift the trophy on their home soil.

Nadeshiko took the lead just before the half-time break through Momiki Yuka and held on to the slender advantage to secure a 1-0 win and the trophy at Busan.

They had earlier thrashed Chinese Taipei 9-0 in their opener before overcoming China 3-0 in their second outing.

China, who defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Wu Haiyan in the other match of the day, finished third in the tournament, level on points with South Korea, but behind them taking into consideration the goal difference.

Japan and Korea Republic are also set to face each other in the title decider of the men’s tournament on Wednesday.