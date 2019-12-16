Thailand national team’s new home and away kits for 2020 revealed

The Thailand national football team have unveiled their new home and away kits ahead of the new year.

The kits which are manufactured by Warrix, who have been supplying the ASEAN nation’s jerseys since 2017 under a four-year contract, will be worn by the War Elephants during their fixtures in 2020.

The kits have been dubbed the Warrix ‘Kingdom’ Thailand National Jersey 2020 and the home jersey is dark blue in colour with the map of Thailand featuring as a detail along its front.

Meanwhile, the away kits for the Changsuek have turned red with the FA Thailand and Warrix logos embroidered in golden colour.

The kits will be first sported during the AFC U23 Championship 2020 which will be hosted by Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020. Akira Nishino’s men are in Group A of the tournament along with Iraq, Australia and Bahrain with only the top two sides from the group qualifying for the knockout stages.

The hosts will be joined by 2018 runners-up Vietnam and Australia from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in the continental championship.

The senior team will also continue their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign in March when they face Indonesia on March 26, 2020. With eight points, they are currently third in Group G three points behind leaders Vietnam and one behind second-placed Malaysia.

United Arab Emirates are fourth in the group with the same number of points as Thailand.

(Photo credit: Warrix)