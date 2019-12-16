Selangor FA to host Persib Bandung, Hanoi FC and Bangkok United for Asia Challenge Cup 2020

Malaysia Super League outfit Selangor FA will host three top clubs from three domestic football leagues of Southeast Asia in the Asia Challenge Cup 2020 next month.

The preseason tournament is scheduled to take place on January 18 and 19, 2020 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia and will act as warm up fixtures for the clubs ahead of the new domestic season.

The Red Giants have announced that they will be joined by Vietnamese V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC, Indonesia Liga 1 giants Persib Bandung and Thai League 1 club Bangkok United in the four-team tournament.

Selangor FA secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon has confirmed that all three ASEAN clubs have accepted the invitation for the tournament.

Hanoi FC were crowned the V.League champions for a record fifth time last season while Bangkok United finished their domestic season in Thailand eight points adrift of champions Chiangrai United.

Persib, meanwhile, are at seventh in Liga 1 — nine points behind Bali United who have already wrapped up their league title. Meanwhile, Selangor had finished third in Liga Super Malaysia behind champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and runners-up Pahang FA.