South Korea edge China 1-0 to set up title showdown with Japan in EAFF E1 Championship 2019

Hosts Korea Republic recorded their second win of the EAFF E1 Championship 2019 when they defeated China PR 1-0 at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Sunday.

The South Koreans had defeated Hong Kong 2-0 in their opening match of the four-nation tournament on December 11 and collected three more points from a tightly-contested affair against the Chinese.

Kim Min-jae, the South Korean centre-back who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan, scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute to condemn China to their second defeat from as many matches.

China had lost 2-1 to Japan in the inaugural match of the tournament last week.

The result means that both Japan and Korea Republic now have six points apiece, but it is Japan who are topping the table with a goal difference of +6 compared to the hosts’ +3.

With the team finishing top of the group to be crowned the new East Asian champion, Japan and South Korea will face each other in their final group match on December 18.

Japan will only have to avoid a defeat against Korea Republic in order to lift the title, but defending champions South Korea must defeat their opponents to retain the EAFF trophy.

