Japan demolish Hong Kong 5-0 for second win in EAFF E1 Championship 2019

Japan recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over Hong Kong in their second match of the EAFF E1 Football Championship 2019 at the Busan Gudeok Stadium in Busan, Korea Republic on Saturday.

This is the second victory from as many matches for Japan in the four-team East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) competition, the finals of which is being contested between hosts South Korea, Japan, China PR and Hong Kong.

Japan had defeated China 2-1 in their opening match on December 10 while Hong Kong had gone down 2-0 to hosts Korea Republic in their first outing of the tournament.

Daiki Suga opened the scoring for Hajime Moriyasu’s side in the eighth minute of the match on Saturday before Kyosuke Tagawa made it 2-0 only six minutes later.

Koki Ogawa added a third in the 26th minute before finding his second in the dying minutes of the half. 22-year-old Ogawa completed his hattrick and sealed the 5-0 result for Japan in the 58th minute.

In their final fixture of the tournament on December 18, the Samurai Blue are set to face South Korea, who will take on China PR in their second outing on Sunday.

The team with most points after the round-robin league will be crowned the new East Asian champions.