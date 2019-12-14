WATCH: Doan Van Hau honoured by Heerenveen for SEA Games 2019 gold, goal videos played inside stadium

Vietnam star Doan Van Hau, currently plying his trade in the Eredivisie with SC Heerenveen, was honoured by the Dutch side for winning the South East Asian Games 2019 gold medal. Van Hau scored twice in the final to help the Golden Dragons defeat Indonesia 3-0 and clinch the gold medal.

Upon his return to the club, the 20-year-old was gifted a bouquet as a gesture to acknowledge his achievements with the national team. Moreover, the goals he scored in the final were played on the big screen at Heerenveen’s home stadium of Abe Lenstra Stadion. Here’s the video of the youngster getting honoured by the Dutch club.

Van Hau was one of the most important parts of head coach Park Hang-seo’s team going into the SEA Games 2019 which were hosted by the Philippines. He saved his best for the last as he came up with a brace in the most crucial of all matches.

Vietnam remained unbeaten in their SEA Games campaign, winning four of the five group stage matches and drawing one against Thailand. Both, the semifinal and the final, were comparatively easier for the Golden Dragons as they got the better of Cambodia 4-0 in the last-four match before destroying Indonesia 3-0 in the gold medal encounter.