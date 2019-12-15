Ranking the top 5 Philippines footballers of the year 2019

It was a historic year for football in Philippines in 2019 as it was the year the Azkals ended their long wait to debut in the AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s premier continental competition.

Though their campaign at the United Arab Emirates back in January ended in the group stages, the Philippines national team have generally shown an upward trajectory and are currently third in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round group level on points with China PR.

Here, we take a look at the five best players from Philippines of 2019…

5) John-Patrick Strauss – Midfielder – FC Erzgebirge Aue

Even though the 23-year-old midfielder has failed to establish himself as a starter at his 2. Bundesliga club FC Erzgebirge Aue, John-Patrick Strauss has been impeccable for the Philippines national team during the last 12 months. Starting with the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and continuing his good work during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign, the central midfielder has been surely one of the pick of the Azkals players of the calendar year.

4) Alvaro Silva – Defender – Suphanburi FC

The Spanish-born centre-back might be 35 years of age and not getting any younger, but Alvaro Silva still continues to be the backbone of the Philippines defence. Silva started all three matches for the Azkals in the AFC Asian Cup and is yet to miss a single minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round campaign. At the club level, the defender was part of Ceres-Negros FC’s domestic and AFC Cup 2019 campaign before shifting to Thailand with Thai League 1 outfit Suphanburi FC.

3) Michael Falkesgaard – Goalkeeper – True Bangkok United

With first-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge having had to focus his attention on his club Cardiff City FC, it was Michael Falkesgaard who was the chosen one to guard the goal for the Azkals at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, the shot-stopper did prove to be safe hands between the sticks for Philippines and also started their first two World Cup Qualifiers ties before the return of Etheridge from an injury he had picked up while playing in the English Championship. Falkesgaard also was the main goalkeeper at Thai League 1 outfit Bangkok United doing his reputation no harm.

2) Neil Etheridge – Goalkeeper – Cardiff City FC

Neil Etheridge’s involvement with the Philippines national team has been limited due to his commitments with Cardiff City FC in the Premier League with him having missed the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year and also playing no part in their AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, the 29-year-old custodian returned to the national team setup starring in a historic goalless draw against Asian heavyweights China PR in October. With Cardiff, he was the standout star for the Bluebirds in the Premier League, though the club dropped down to the English second division. For his travails, Etheridge was named the Player of the Year by his club.

1) Stephan Schrock – Midfielder – Ceres-Negros FC

Stephan Schrock guided Ceres-Negros FC to their third successive Philippines Football League title this season as well as helping them reach the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019 where they lost to Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC 3-2 over two legs. But where Schrock proved his class was at the international stage where the 33-year-old was easily the best performer for Azkals in a lion share of the games through the year. Perhaps, his only disappointment of 2019 will be seeing Philippines, as hots, failing to reach the knockout stages of the Southeast Asian Games 2019.