Vietnam rise in FIFA Women’s World Rankings after SEA Games 2019 gold medal

Vietnam have climbed up in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings after winning gold medal in SEA Games 2019 defeating ASEAN heavyweights Thailand in the final.

The Golden Girls have climbed up two places to be ranked 32nd in the world and sixth in Asia. Meanwhile, Thailand, who they defeated 1-0 in the final held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines last week, improve one place to 38th in the world and are seventh in AFC.

Myanmar are 10th in Asia after climbing up one place to 44th in the world while Philippines jumped two places to rank 67th in the World Rankings.

Malaysia and Indonesia also climb one position apiece to occupy 88th and 92nd in the world.

Singapore, too, have improved one position to take up 124th in the World Rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia are still the No. 1 side in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sitting seventh in the world while Japan are close on their heels in the 10th position.

DPR Korea are third in Asia coming in at 11th while China PR and Korea Republic occupy 15th and 20th positions in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings.