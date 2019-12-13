Ranking the top 5 Thailand footballers of the year 2019

Football in Thailand has been on a rollercoaster ride in 2019 with national team, shifting through the hands of three different coaches, enjoying some satisfying results but also some extremely disappointing results during the course.

The War Elephants were on the verge of elimination from the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but managed to reach the Round of 16 after a change of head coach early in the year. An impressive display in the China Cup 2019 was followed by a no show in the King’s Cup 2019 that they hosted.

Continuing the narrative, Thailand were looking like acing Group G of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round only a couple of matchdays ago, but have now fallen to third in the pool behind Vietnam and Malaysia with three matches left.

At the club level too, the fortunes contrasted with Buriram United failing to even get past the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019 while a trio of Thai footballers consistently turned heads in the J1 League, the top tier of Japanese football, with some stellar displays.

So, we take a look at the five best footballers from Thailand during 2019…

5) Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul – Midfielder – Chiangrai United

Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul was the engine room behind Chiangrai United’s historic run to their first-ever Thai League 1 title this season sitting in front of their backline as the destroyer-in-chief. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was far away from a place in the Thailand national team at the start of the year, but has made himself a permanent fixture in Akira Nishino’s squad for the World Cup Qualifiers with some very consistent displays for the Beetles in the Thai top tier.

4) Supachok Sarachat – Forward – Buriram United

Another player to have earned his place in the Changsuek squad during 2019 is Buriram United forward Supachok Sarachat. Though having made his debut for the Thailand senior team under Milovan Rajevac in 2017, he had to wait until this year to establish himself as a key man in Nishino’s roster. The 21-year-old marked his first goals for Thailand with a brace in a 3-0 win over Indonesia in the World Cup Qualifiers back in September and was also part of Nishino’s U-22 squad for the SEA Games 2019 in Philippines.

3) Ekanit Panya – Forward – Chiangrai United

Another of the stars who helped Chiangrai United help cross that line and secure the Thai League title, Ekanit Panya bagged six assists during the 2019 league campaign. His best moment in the Thailand jersey came against early favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he found the winning goal in a famous 2-1 win for Nishino’s side at the Thammasat Stadium in October. His performances have reportedly made him a transfer target of a few J1 League clubs along with his equally-impressive club teammate Sivakorn Tiatrakul.

2) Theerathon Bunmathan – Defender – Yokohama F. Marinos

It was a season never to forget for Yokohama F. Marinos full-back Theerathon Bunmathan in Japan as he became the first Southeast Asian footballer to win the J.League title. On the final day of the season, the 29-year-old left-back scored once and assisted once against their closest rivals FC Tokyo in a 3-0 win to secure the trophy for Ange Postecoglou’s men. Theerathon had signed for Yokohama on loan after a successful first season in Japan with Vissel Kobe. And it now looks increasingly likely that the J1 League champions will extend his loan stay or perhaps even tie him to a permanent contract.

1) Chanathip Songkrasin – Forward – Consadole Sapporo

Chanathip Songkrasin has been one of the most consistent performers for Thailand national team in recent years and hit the purple patch again with the Changsuek in 2019 scoring the winning goals against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and against Fabio Cannavaro’s China PR in China Cup 2019. However, it has been a subdued season for Messi Jay at his J1 League club Consadole Sapporo with the team finishing only 10th in the Japanese top division despite the Thai attacker scoring four and assisting seven goals during the campaign.