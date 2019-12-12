Indonesia head coach candidate Shin Tae-yong turns down PSSI to join Chinese second division side – Reports

Shin Tae-yong, who was one of the frontrunners for the Indonesia head coach position, has reportedly turned down PSSI to join Chinese second division side Shenzhen FC.

The PSSI had sacked Simon McMenemy following a dismal start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign from which they have been eliminated following five successive defeats.

Chinese club Shenzhen FC is set to appoint Shin Tae-yong as a new manager of the team. (Sports Chosun) pic.twitter.com/YAt1OhAI0w — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) December 12, 2019

And South Korean tactician Shin was being considered by the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) for the vacant post along with former Timnas head coach Luis Milla.

The former Korea Republic international midfielder had taken charge of the South Korea national team in 2017 and had coached them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

However, it is now being reported that Shin has turned down Indonesia to take up a job in the China League One, the second division of Chinese football.

South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun are reporting that Shin has signed for Shenzhen FC who were relegated from the Chinese Super League (CSL) last season.

The club had finished 15th in the 16-team CSL last season and dropped down to the China League One along with Beijing Renhe. And if reports are to be believed, it will be Shin’s objective to return them back to the boys of Chinese football.