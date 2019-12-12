SEA Games 2019: Best 11 from the men’s football tournament

The 30th edition of the SEA Games has come to a conclusion and it was Vietnam who ended a long wait to win their first-ever gold medal in the men’s football tournament of the multi-sport event beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

The tournament witnessed Vietnam once again reiterating their No.1 status in ASEAN taking the gold medal away from Malaysia and Thailand for the first time in almost three decades while the performances of Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia rekindled their hopes for a better future.

Here, we take a look at 11 of the best players from the men’s football tournament of the 30th Southeast Asian Games…

GOALKEEPER

Sann Satt Naing (Myanmar)

It was a tournament filled with goalkeeping errors with even Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo getting a selection headache to pick his man between the sticks after both Nguyen Van Toan and Bui Tien Dung were guilty of not being at their best. However, one goalkeeper who put in consistent shifts during the SEA Games was Myanmar’s Sann Satt Naing. In his second Southeast Asian Games, the 22-year-old did not keep any clean sheets but was instrumental in taking his country to the knockout stages of the competition.

DEFENDERS

Doan Van Hau (Vietnam)

The 20-year-old left-bak was star of the men’s football final not only by keeping the Indonesian wingers at bay, but also by scoring twice to gift Vietnam their first-ever gold medal in SEA Games. Doan Van Hau might be struggling to find his way into the first team at his new Dutch Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen, but with a brilliant outing in the tournament has proved once again that he is one of the best defenders in business today in Southeast Asia.

Amani Aguinaldo (Philippines)

Hosts Philippines ultimately missed out on a place in the knockout stages by the narrowest of margins to Cambodia, but one player who stood out for the Azkals was defender Amani Aguinaldo. One of the two overage players in the squad along with captain Stephan Schrock, Aguinaldo scored a hattrick no less against Timor-Leste on the final matchday in the group stages as the hosts tried valiantly to pip Cambodia on goal difference to the runners-up spot in Group A.

Asnawi Bahar (Indonesia)

Asnawi Bahar began the tournament as a defensive midfielder only to be shifted by Indonesia head coach Indra Sjafri to the right-back role where he excelled. His penchant to go forward meant that the opposition defences not only had to deal with the likes of attackers Egy Maulana and Saddil Ramdani, but also be wary of the overlapping runs along the right from the PSM Makassar youngster.

MIDFIELDERS

Sieng Chanthea (Cambodia)

The 17-year-old Cambodian wonderkid wrote his name into the history books on the final day of the tournament scoring the fastest goal in the history of the 60-year-old SEA Games. Sieng Chanthea was a livewire on the wings for the Angkor Warriors as they cruised to the semifinals of the competition. In the end, Cambodia had to return home empty-handed, but they have plenty of positives to take from the outings in Philippines including the promise their young attacker is showing against some of the best players of ASEAN.

Do Hung Dung (Vietnam)

The 26-year-old Hanoi FC midfielder was one of the two overage players Park Hang-seo picked for the SEA Games 2019 and Do Hung Dung has justified the selection playing in the midfield with an air of composure amongst his younger teammates. Hung Dung, who was also given the added responsibility of captaincy following an injury to Nguyen Quang Hai, capped off a brilliant tournament scoring the second goal in their 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Myat Kaung Khant (Myanmar)

Myanmar’s 19-year-old midfielder has been a revelation during the tournament and has done his chances of making Antoine Hey’s senior squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers no harm with some scintillating displays in Philippines. A midfielder with an eye for goal and a killer left foot, Myat Kaung Khant applied the icing on the cake to a brilliant tournament with a brilliant free kick against Cambodia to secure a bronze medal for the Asian Lions at the 30th SEA Games.

Saddil Ramdani (Indonesia)

Saddil Ramdani was a nuisance for opposition defences throughout the SEA Games running up and down the left flank and playing in some pinpoint crosses for his teammates. The Pahang FA winger also scored twice in the group stages of the tournament taking Indra Sjafri’s side to the knockout stages. It is yet another silverware for Saddil with the Garuda Muda after being part of the Indonesia squad that won bronze in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia as well as the sides that finished third in the AFF U19 Championships both in 2017 and 2018.

FORWARDS

Osvaldo Haay (Indonesia)

The Persebaya Surabaya forward only had three goals to show for from over 25 appearances for the Indonesia U-23 national team before flying out to the Philippines. But Osvaldo Haay was on fire over the month netting eight goals in seven matches during the SEA Games 2019. The 22-year-old was not just scoring goals for fun, but finding them at crucial junctures including in the extra time against Myanmar that guided Indra Sjafri’s side to the grand finale.

Ha Duc Chinh (Vietnam)

Sharing the top scorer award with Osvaldo Haay is Vietnam’s Ha Duc Chinh who also struck eight times to lead his nation to their first-ever gold medal in SEA Games. The SHB Da Nang forward stepped up in the absence of Nguyen Quang Hai scoring not one, but two hattricks during the tournament — one coming in the last four clash against Cambodia. With a solid display in the SEA Games, Duc Chinh could feature majorly in Park Hang-seo’s plans for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand as well as the Vietnam senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Nguyen Tien Linh (Vietnam)

Nguyen Tien Linh has had a brilliant 2019 being a key cog in both the Vietnam U-22 and senior national teams. He had scored a brace back in September when Vietnam U-22s defeated Guus Hiddink’s China PR 2-0 in a friendly match before scoring in wins over Indonesia and United Arab Emirates in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in October and November respectively. He continued his purple patch in the SEA Games scoring five times as his stock keeps rising in Southeast Asian Football.