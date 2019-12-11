Watch: Park Hang-seo tries to enter stadium again post SEA Games 2019 red card, fights with referee

Vietnam destroyed Indonesia 3-0 to win the gold medal of men’s football event at the South East Asian Games 2019 in Philippines. However, the final wasn’t short on controversies and after Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo was sent off by the referee, he tried to enter the stadium again as is shown in a video which has gone viral.

The Korean tactician can be seen trying to go back out after being shown the red card. However, he was stopped by the match officials, and after an intense discussion, Park finally went in. Despite this episode, the Golden Dragons were ruthless and destroyed their ASEAN rivals in the gold medal match.

Doan Van Hau gave Vietnam the lead in the 39th minute before the advantage was doubled by Do Hung Dung 20 minutes later. Van Hau then added another to ensure the men’s football gold medal goes to the Golden Dragons.

Here’s the video where Park Hang-seo can be seen arguing with match officials and trying to go back out in the stadium despite being shown the red card.

