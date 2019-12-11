Photos: Vietnam fans come out on streets to celebrate SEA Games 2019 win

Vietnam, under the guidance of head coach Park Hang-seo, won yet another tournament as they thrashed Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the South East Asian Games 2019 to clinch a gold medal for their country. After the result, Vietnam fans came out on the streets in their home country to celebrate the historic result.

The SEA Games 2019 medal events are now done and dusted with. While host Philippines ran away with a bulk of the medals, finishing with 149 gold medals, Vietnam overtook Thailand on the final of the competition to finish second on the medals tally with as many as 98 golds.

As far as football is concerned, the Golden Dragons remained unbeaten throughout, winning four of their five group stage matches before turning it on in the semifinals and final to clinch the gold medal. On the most important nights of all, Park’s boys started handsomely and Doan Van Hau gave them the lead in the 39th minute.

The advantage was doubled by Do Hung Dung 20 minutes later before Van Hau added another to ensure the men’s football gold medal goes to Vietnam. After the result, fans back home took to the streets to celebrate the win and here are some of the best images.

Image Courtesy: VNExpress

