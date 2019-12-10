Vietnam women footballers receive huge cash bonus after clinching gold in SEA Games 2019

Vietnam women’s national football team have gotten a whole lot richer after clinching the gold medal in women’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 in Philippines on Sunday.

The 2017 gold medallists successfully defended their title overcoming regional rivals Thailand 1-0 in a final that was decided by a an extra-time winner from Pham Hai Yen.

In doing so, Vietnam also overtook Thailand to become the most successful women’s football team in Southeast Asian Games by winning their sixth gold medal in the multi-sport event.

And it has been reported that the team has now earned around a huge VND 12 billion in bonuses from various sources in Vietnam.

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, awarded Mai Duc Chung’s side VND 1 billion for successfully defending their SEA Games gold.

Pham Thanh Hung, who is heading the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) women’s football division, rewarded the players with a cash bonus of VND 4 billion apart from the VND 1 billion bonus from the VFF itself.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, the president of the Vietnam Women’s Union, presented the team with a bonus of VND 100 million.

Several private companies also joined in on congratulating the Golden Girls.

Cuu Long Pharmaceutical presented the team with VND 400 million while MEBIPHA Manufacturing and Trading Company will reward them with VND 100 million. Bao Hung International Company has announced a bonus of VND 300 billion while EQuest will provide scholarships worth VND 70-250 million for the Vietnamese women footballers.

It is also being reported that each member of the women’s squad will receive a motorbike for their achievement, as per the request of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

(Photo credit: VFF)