LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Indonesia vs Vietnam

Vietnam are battling Indonesia in the gold medal match in men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam are hunting for their first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games overcame Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia 4-0 in the last four clash to reach the final. Meanwhile, Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia are in the final defeating Myanmar 4-2 in the other semifinal which was decided in the extra time.

The 11 competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals played on December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium hosted the matches in the tournament.

Vietnam vs Indonesia in the gold medal match of men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!