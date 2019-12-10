LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Myanmar vs Cambodia

Myanmar are facing Cambodia in the bronze medal match in men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Velizar Popov’s Myanmar were beaten 4-2 in extra time by Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia after an impressive run into the knockout stages of the Southeast Asian Games while Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia were defeated 4-0 by Vietnam in the other semifinal.

Vietnam and Indonesia will face each other for the gold medal in the SEA Games 2019 later in the day.

The 11 competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals played on December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium hosted the matches in the tournament.

Myanmar vs Cambodia in the bronze medal match of men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!