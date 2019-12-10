SEA Games 2019: Indonesia vs Vietnam live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam will battle Indonesia in the gold medal match in men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam are hunting for their first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games overcame Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia 4-0 in the last four clash to reach the final. Meanwhile, Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia are in the final defeating Myanmar 4-2 in the other semifinal which was decided in the extra time.

The 11 competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals played on December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium hosted the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football gold medal match between Indonesia and Vietnam will take place on December 10, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippineswill play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com