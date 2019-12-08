Vietnam strike gold in SEA Games 2019 women’s football after extra time winner against Thailand

Vietnam have claimed gold in women’s football of SEA Games 2019 after defeating Thailand 1-0 in extra time at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

The Golden Girls are now the most successful nation in women’s football tournament of SEA Games after winning their sixth yellow metal surpassing Thailand who they pipped in the 2017 SEA Games held in Malaysia as well.

It was a repeat of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 final in Manila on Sunday as ASEAN heavyweights Vietnam and Thailand clashed against each other for the Southeast Asian Games title and just like how things panned out in Chonburi earlier this year, Vietnam had to wait until the extra time to find the winning goal.

It was Pham Hai Yen who was the hero for Mai Duc Chung’s team this time around heading home the winner in third minute of extra time which put them at the top of the podium in the women’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Myanmar claimed the bronze medal in the tournament defeating hosts Philippine 2-1 in the bronze medal match held earlier in the day.

Quinley Quezada had given the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute, but goals form July Kyaw and Yee Yee Oo in the 78th and 80th minutes gave Myanmar a comeback victory over the Malditas.

(Photo courtesy: VFF)