LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Women’s Football – Thailand vs Vietnam

Defending champions Vietnam are facing regional heavyweights Thailand in the gold medal match of the women’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

2017 SEA Games gold medallists and 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners Vietnam had defeated hosts Philippines 2-0 in the semifinal to progress to the final while Thailand, ASEAN’s representatives at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, edged Myanmar 1-0 in their last four clash.

The competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals taking place on December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

Thailand vs Vietnam in the women’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 women’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!