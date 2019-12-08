SEA Games 2019: Thailand vs Vietnam live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Defending champions Vietnam will face regional heavyweights Thailand in the gold medal match of the women’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

The defending champions head defeated hosts Philippines 2-0 in the semifinal to progress to the final while Thailand edged Myanmar 1-0 in their last four clash.

The competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals taking place on December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 women’s football match between Thialand and Vietnam will take place on December 8, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 women’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.