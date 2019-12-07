LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Vietnam are taking on Cambodia in the second semifinal of the men’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Saturday.

Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia have reached the knockout stages of the SEA Games 2019 as runners-up of Group A where they finished behind Myanmar and ahead of Philippines, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam, looking for their first-ever gold medal in SEA Games, reached the semifinals as the winners of Group B where they finished ahead of Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Brunei Darussalam.

The 11 competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium hosted the matches in the tournament.

Vietnam vs Cambodia in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men’s football semifinals in the SEA Games 2019. We have Vietnam taking on Cambodia in the second semifinal and the kick off is now just 30 minutes away.

Cambodia Starting 11: Keo Soksela(GK), Cheng Meng, Ouk Sovann, Yue Safy, Ken Chansopheak, Orn Chanpolin (Captain), Yeu Muslim, Reung Bunheing, Sin Kakada, Mao Piseth, Keo Sokpheng

Vietnam Starting 11: Nguyen Van Toan (GK), Huynh Tan Sinh, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Duc Chien, Do Hung Dung (Captain), Do Thanh Thinh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh, Ha Duc Chinh

Vietnam and Cambodia players are on the pitch looking for a place in the SEA Games 2019 where they will face Indonesia who defeated Myanmar 4-2 in the first last four clash earlier in the day. Kick off is coming up shortly from the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

1′ – Kick off!

6′ – Cambodia wins a free kick wide in the attacking half. Sin Kakada takes it and tries his luck from distance, but his fierce shot flies well over the goal.

8′ – Another shot from distance by Sin Kakada. This time also, the ball flies high over the goal.

16′ – Altercation between Vietnam and Cambodia players as Mao Piseth flies into a tackle against Nguyen Trong Hoang! Referee books the Cambodian midfielder. He is on a tightrope for the remainder of the game!

20′ – GOAL! VIETNAM 1-0! Ha Duc Chinh delivers a cross to the far post which is headed back into the goal by Nguyen Tien Linh to give Vietnam an early lead against Cambodia in Manila. VIETNAM 1-0 CAMBODIA!

21′ – Nguyen Tien Linh with another attack for Vietnam, but his shot is foiled by a Cambodian tackle inside the box. Perhaps more concerning for Vietnam is that the forward has stayed down with what looks to be a thigh injury. He is currently receiving medical attention.

26′ – GOAL! VIETNAM 2-0! A long ball forward is contested by Vietnam forward Ha Duc Chinh and Cambodia defender Yue Safy, but the attackers comes out on top easily stealing the ball and racing to the goal before firing past goalkeeper Keo Soksela! VIETNAM 2-0 CAMBODIA!

35′ – 10 minutes left of this first half. Vietnam have grown into this game after a better start from Felix Dalmas’ Cambodia. But for them to come back into this game now, they will need a miracle in the next 55 minutes or so!

45′ – THREE minutes added on!

45+2′ – GOAL! VIETNAM 3-0! Ha Duc Chinh scores with a header at his near post to make it 3-0 to Vietnam during the first-half added minutes. Game, set and match for Vietnam already?

45′ – HALF TIME: VIETNAM 3-0 CAMBODIA!

Vietnam have raced to a three-goal lead here at the half-time break as Nguyen Tien Linh opened the scoring before Ha Duc Chinh struck twice against the Cambodian defence. Park Hang-seo’s men already have one foot in the SEA Games 2019 men’s football final.

46′ Second half begins!

55′ – Vietnam happy to let Cambodia have the ball in this early periods of the second half. But it doesn’t look like the Angkor Warriors have enough in them to hurt the Vietnamese defence.

69′ – GOAL! VIETNAM 4-0! Vietnam have their fourth goal as Ha Duc Chinh claims his second hattrick of the SEA Games 2019. The Vietnam forwards looks to have made the slightest to touches to a corner kick at the near post on its way to the goal and Vietnam are now four up! VIETNAM 4-0 CAMBODIA!

75′ – Quarter of an hour left. Vietnam well on their way to face Indonesia in the final of men’s football at SEA Games 2019.

85′ – Not much happening here as both teams await the final whistle from the referee.

90′ – TWO minutes added on!

90+4′ – PENALTY for Cambodia as Do Thanh Thinh handles the ball inside the area!

90+5′ – PENALTY SAVED! Nguyen Van Toan saves the penalty from Cambodia’s Keo Sokpheng as referee blows the final whistle!

90′ – FULL TIME: VIETNAM 4-0 CAMBODIA!

Vietnam are through to the final of SEA Games 2019 men’s football after a comprehensive win over Cambodia. Vietnam keep alive their dream of winning their first-ever goal medal at the Southeast Asian Games, but standing in their way in the final on December 10 will be an impressive Indonesia!