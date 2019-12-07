LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Myanmar vs Indonesia

Myanmar are taking on Indonesia in the first semifinal of the men’s football tournament in the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Saturday.

Velizar Popov’s Myanmar have reached the knockout stages of the SEA Games 2019 as winners of Group A where they finished above Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia reached the semifinals as the runners-up of Group B where they finished one point behind group toppers Vietnam and ahead of Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Brunei Darussalam.

The 11 competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium hosted the matches in the tournament.

Myanmar vs Indonesia in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men’s football semifinals in the SEA Games 2019. We have Indonesia taking on Myanmar in the first semifinal and the kick off is now 30 minutes away.

Myanmar Starting 11: Sann Sat Naing (GK), Win Moe Kyaw, Ye Min Thu, Ye Yint Aung, Aung Wunna Soe, Aung Naing Win, Nay Moe Naing, Lwin Moe Aung, Hlaing Bo Bo (Captain), Myat Kaung Khant, Htet Phyoe Wai

Indonesia Starting 11: Nadeo Winata (GK), Asnawi Bahar, Andy Setyo (Captain), Bagas Adi Nugroho, Firza Andika, Saddil Ramdani, Zulfiandi, Evan Dimas, Egy Maulana, Osvaldo Haay, Muhammad Rafli

Vietnam are taking on Cambodia in the other semifinal of SEA Games 2019 men’s football. That match will kick off at 8 PM HKT.

Teams are on the pitch. Indonesia are sporting their tradition red kit while Myanmar are in white shirts and white shorts. Kick off is moments away.

1′ – Kick off!

5′ – Five minutes on the clock. Both teams still settling into the occasion. No clear cut chances yet for either sides.

15′ – Much of the game still being played in the midfield. Both the defences have managed to nip the attacks in the bed so far.

18′ – CHANCE for Indonesia. Asnawi Bahari exchanges pass with Egy Maulana to enter the Myanmar box and crosses in from the byline. Myanmar goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing gets a hand to it, but the delivery reaches Osvaldo Haay in the centre who fails to direct his header into an open goal.

23′ – Another attack from Indonesia, this time down the left as Saddil Ramdani makes his way into the box and fires a ball across the goal. Fortunately for Myanmar, no Indonesian attackers are there to tap in and they manage to clear the danger.

30′ – Half an hour played. The Indonesian defence have given very little space for Myanmar to work here! Brilliant display from Indra Sjafri’s side so far.

34′ – Once again, Saddil Ramdani plays in Osvaldo Haay on goal, but his effort is easily captured by Myanmar goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing.

42′ – This time, Firza Andika with a long ball into the box which is met with a header by Osvaldo Haay. But his effort goes over the goal.

44′ – One of the better chances to come Myanmar’s way as Htet Phyoe Wai escapes Indonesia full-back on the right and crosses in, but Lwim Moe Aung’s effort flies wide of the goal.

45′ – One minuted added on!

45+1′ – Another gilt-edged chances for Osvaldo Haay. Saddil Ramdani picks him with a good cross to the box, but Osvaldo directs his header straight at the keeper from close range.

HALF TIME: MYANMAR 0-0 INDONESIA!

Indonesia with the better opportunities in the first half, but their inability to apply the finishing touch means the two sides go into the break goalless. More to come in the second half. Stay turned!

You can also follow the second semifinal between Vietnam and Cambodia LIVE right here! That match kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

Meanwhile, we are almost back underway for the second half at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. Indonesia have made a change at the break with Sani Fauzi replacing striker Muhammad Rafli.

46′ – Second half begins!

47′ – ANOTHER CHANCE! Indonesia begin the second half just like how they ended the first. Osvaldo Haay is played through on goal by Egy Maulana and the Indonesian forward fires in a shot which is once again saved by Sann Sat Naing! Myanmar are still in this game, thanks to their goalkeeper, and also to Indonesia’s wastefulness in front of the goal!

54′ – MYANMAR CHANCE! Almost a piledriver from Myanmar as Myat Kaung Khant fires a left-footer from the edge of the box. He has the goalkeeper well beaten, but the powerful shot misses the top corner by a matter of inches!

58′ – GOAL! INDONESIA 1-0! Egy Maulana does well to turn his marker on the right wing, gets inside the box and pulls the ball back to the centre of the box for Evan Dimas to fire into the goal! Indonesia finally lead against Myanmar and it is a deserved advantage. MYANMAR 0-1 INDONESIA!

63′ – Myanmar substitution: Win Naing Tun IN; Nay Moe Naing OUT.

64′ – Almost a free header for Egy Maulana from a Saddil Ramdani cross, but the Lechia Gdansk starlet’s header is soft and keeper collects comfortably.

67′ – Header wide. Indonesia captain Andy Setyo’s header from a corner misses the goal. Close!

71′ – GOAL! INDONESIA 2-0! Osvaldo Haay is fouled on a break away winning a free kick for his side. And from the resulting free kick floated into the box by Bagas Adi Nugroho, Egy Maulana heads in to double Garuda Muda’s advantage. MYANMAR 0-2 INDONESIA!

75′ – Chance for Osvaldo Haay again inside the box. But once again, he can only find the grateful hands of Myanmar goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing!

79′ – GOAL! MYANMAR 1-2! Lwin Moe Aung gets past an Indonesian defender and feeds substitute Aung Kaung Mann inside the box. And the lanky forward has another goal in SEA Games to reduce the deficit with little more than 10 minutes left to play. MYANMAR 1-2 INDONESIA!

80′ – GOAL! MYANMAR 2-2! It’s two goals in two minutes for Myanmar! Aung Naing Win’s through ball is overhit and Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Winata collects by advancing from his line. But the ball slips from his clutches and Win Naing Tun takes full advantage to restore parity! What a turnaround! MYANMAR 2-2 INDONESIA!

86′ – Chance for Indonesia as Asnawi Bahar gets inside the box and tests Sann Sat Naing at his near post. But the goalkeeper turns the effort behind the goal.

90′ – FOUR minutes added on! It’s still Myanmar 2, Indonesia 2 in Manila.

90+2′ – Chance for Evan Dimas inside the box to score a late, late winner. But his shot flies wide of the target.

90′ – END OF 90 MINUTES: MYANMAR 2-2 INDONESIA!

A late surge from Myanmar have stunned Indonesia in Manila as Velizar Popov’s side scored two goals in two minutes to make a comeback and take this first semifinal of SEA Games 2019 men’s football into extra time!

91′ – First half of Extra Time begins!

96′ – Myanmar substitution: Thu Rein Soe IN; Lwin Moe Aung OUT.

98′ – Indonesia substitution: Rachmat Irianto IN; Zulfiandi OUT.

102′ – GOAL! INDONESIA 3-2! Osvaldo Haay finally has his goal and it could be a very important one. He taps in a cross from Asnawi Bahar to give Indonesia a 3-2 lead in the extra time! MYANMAR 2-3 INDONESIA!

105′ – Two minutes added on!

105′ – ET HALF TIME: MYANMAR 2-3 INDONESIA!

Indonesia have taken the lead again in the extra time thanks to a goal from Osvaldo Haay. Myanmar have to strike in the next 15 minutes to keep their SEA Games 2019 hopes alive!

106′ – Second half of Extra Time begins!

108′ – Osvaldo Haay has the ball in the back of the net again, but it is ruled out for a clear offside!

110′ – 10 minutes left of this thrilling SEA Games 2019 last four clash! Will we see another twist in the tale here?

113′ – GOAL! INDONESIA 4-2! Evan Dimas has sealed the result here for Indonesia as Saddil Ramdani plays in a cross towards the far post which is pulled back to the centre by Sani Rizki for Dimas to score! MYANMAR 2-4 INDONESIA!

120′ – TWO minutes added on!

120′ – FULL TIME: MYANMAR 2-4 INDONESIA!

Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia are through to the final of the SEA Games 2019 men’s football after an entertaining 4-2 win over Myanmar. They will now face the winners of the second semifinal between Vietnam and Cambodia to be played later in the day. Thanks for tuning in!