FA Malaysia decides against renewing Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s contract after SEA Games 2019 horror show – Report

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has decided against renewing under-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s contract with the team after lacklustre display in the South East Asian (SEA) Games 2019. Malaysia bowed out of the group stage of Men’s Football event of the SEA Games.

As per reports in The Straits Times, FAM secretary Stuart Ramalingam confirmed the association’s decision of not renewing the Malaysian tactician’s contract which runs down at the end of this month. He added that there will be a ‘post-mortem on what happened’ in Philippines.

“Datuk Ong’s contract as the head coach for B22/B23 which will end at the end of 2019 will not be renewed,” he said as per The Straits Times.

“On the decision, we are truly disappointed. We will conduct a post-mortem on what happened and we hope that this (poor performance) will not repeat in the future. We hope this can be improved,” he added.

Malaysia finished fourth in the group stage of the SEA Games, behind Myanmar, Cambodia and Philippines. They registered only one victory – against Timor-Leste – while drawing one and losing the other two encounters. Their poor display in Philippines forced FAM’s hands, who are now clear about not renewing the under-22 head coach’s contract any further.