6 Singapore footballers to face disciplinary hearings for breaking curfew at SEA Games 2019 – Report

Soon after their South East Asian Games 2019 campaign came to an end, Singapore under-22 football team has now been surrounded in controversy. Reportedly, six members of the men’s football team were caught breaking curfew and will now face disciplinary charges upon their return to Singapore.

According to reports in The Straits Times, six of the squad’s players were found violating team rules and returned late on Sunday (1st December) night. The incident took place right after their 3-0 defeat to Thailand, which had put their chances of qualifying for the semi-final of SEA Games in serious jeopardy.

“Six Singapore footballers broke curfew while at the SEA Games, breaching the team’s code of conduct,” the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said as per the report. “They were given a stern formal warning and will face disciplinary hearings upon their return to Singapore after the SEA Games.”

The report goes on to claim that the Singapore team officials dealt with the matter internally before informing the SNOC about the same.

Singapore finished fourth in a six-team group at the SEA Games. They only won one match in the men’s football tournament of the event in Philippines, which came on the last day of their campaign – a 7-0 demolition of Brunei. While they lost three of their matches, one finished in a draw.

Image Courtesy: The Straits Times