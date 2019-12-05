Thailand edge Myanmar 1-0 to set up SEA Games 2019 women’s football final against Vietnam

Thailand edged Myanmar 1-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Thursday to set up a clash against Vietnam in the final of the women’s football in SEA Games 2019.

2017 silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists were not to be separated in the first half and for the lion share of the second, but the winning goal came in the 78th minute from the boots of Thailand women’s international Orapin Waenngoen.

The Thai women, ASEAN’s only representative at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this year in France, had reached the semifinals of the SEA Games 2019 as the runners-up of Group B behind Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Myanmar had booked a place in the knockout stages by winning Group A ahead of hosts Philippines.

Victory for Thailand in the semifinal means that they will now face Vietnam in the final after the Golden Girls defeated Philippines 2-0 in their semifinal fixture.

Vietnam and Thailand have already faced each other once in this year’s Southeast Asian Games when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage match on November 26.

The SEA Games title showdown will also be a repeat of the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship final where it was Vietnam who emerged victorious stunning hosts Thailand 1-0 to win their third regional title in August this year.

The final will take place on December 8 while the bronze medal match between Philippines and Myanmar will also be played on the same date.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)