Vietnam defeat hosts Philippines 2-0 to book a place in final of SEA Games 2019 women’s football

Vietnam scored twice in the second half to defeat hosts Philippines at the Binan Football Stadium on Thursday and enter the final of women’s football in SEA Games 2019.

Vietnam, the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners, had reached the semifinals of the women’s football tournament in the Southeast Asian Games as Group B winners finishing above regional heavyweights Thailand.

Meanwhile, hosts Philippines reached the knockout stages as Group A runners-up behind Myanmar.

And it looked like the Malditas were more than a match for the ASEAN champions who are also defending their 2017 gold medal at SEA Games 2019.

Philippines did manage to hold Vietnam goalless for the lion share of the last four fixture, but the Golden Girls’ quality made a difference as the match progressed with Tha Thi Thao finally finding a way past the Filipino defence in the 60th minute.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung doubled Vietnam’s advantage five minutes from time and sealed the win for her side in the semifinal.

Mai Duc Chung’s side will now face Thailand in the gold-medal match in what will be a repeat of this year’s AFF Women’s Championship final. In that title decider played in August, it was Vietnam who stunned hosts Thailand 1-0 to lift their third regional title.

Myanmar, who lost to Thailand 1-0 in the other semifinal, and Philippines will play in the bronze medal match to be played on December 8.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)