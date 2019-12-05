Indonesia through to semifinals after 4-0 win over Laos in SEA Games 2019 men’s football

Indonesia have reached the semifinals of men’s football in SEA Games 2019 after a 4-0 win over Laos at the City of Imus Grandstand in Philippines on Thursday.

Indonesia not only had to defeat Laos, but also wanted the result from the Vietnam versus Thailand game to go their way if they had to progress to the knockout stages of the SEA Games 2019.

However, with defending champions held to a 2-2 draw by Vietnam in the other Group B game, it was the Garuda Muda who progressed as the runners-up, finishing one point behind toppers Vietnam and two points better than Thailand.

Saddil Ramdani, who plies his trade in the Malaysia Super League with Pahang FA, netted his second goal from as many matches to give Indra Sjafri’s charges a 1-0 lead early in the Group B game.

With Thailand leading Vietnam 2-1, the three teams vying for the knockout stages were locked on 12 points at the half-time break with Vietnam topping the group and Indonesia coming in at second based on their goal differences.

With Osvaldo Haay scoring his sixth goal of the men’s football tournament two minutes into the second half, Indonesia climbed to the top spot in Group B bettering Vietnam’s goal difference.

Sebelas pertama penggawa Garuda Muda untuk melawan Laos sore hari ini.👊🇮🇩#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/g5K9RAiFUF — PSSI (@PSSI) December 5, 2019

Centre-back Bagas Adi Nugroho then made it 3-0 to Indonesia scoring from the penalty spot, but they were still pushed back to the second spot again after Nguyen Tien Linh had found Vietnam’s equaliser against Thailand, also from a penalty, in the other game.

Indonesia added a fourth late in the second half as Osvaldo continued his impressive scoring run to seal a 4-0 win and hold onto their second place to qualify.

The Indonesians will now face Group A winners Myanmar while Vietnam take on Group A runners-up Cambodia in the semifinals to be played on December 7.

Meanwhile, Singapore ended their SEA Games campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Brunei Darussalam in their final group stage fixture. Ikhsan Fandi bagged a hattrick while Faris Ramli scored a brace for the Lions while there were also goals for Irfan Fandi and Saifullah Akbar in the 7-0 rout.

Both Brunei and Singapore had been eliminated going into the final matchday as Singapore ended their campaign with four points — the same as Laos in the pool.

(Photo credit: PSSI)