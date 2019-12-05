Defending champs Thailand knocked out as Vietnam reach semifinals of SEA Games 2019 after 2-2 draw

Defending champions Thailand have crashed out of men’s football in SEA Games 2019 after a 2-2 draw against Vietnam at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Thursday.

Vietnam progressed as the Group B winners with 13 points ahead of Indonesia, who qualified after a 4-0 win over Laos with 12 points, while 2017 gold medallists Thailand went crashing out after collecting just 10 points from five matches.

Park Hang-seo had picked Nguyen Van Toan to guard the Vietnamese goal ahead of Hanoi FC custodian Bui Tien Dung who was error-prone in their 2-1 win over Indonesia two days back. However, on hindsight, the South Korean tactician would have rued his decision to do so.

The Hai Phong FC gifted the first goal to the Thais in the fifth minute when he received a back pass from Doan Van Hau and panicked as he was being closed down by Supachai Jaided only to fire the ball onto the body of the Buriram United forward and back into the goal.

The Vietnam shot-stopper also carried some blame for Thailand’s second goal in the 10th minute when he advanced off his line, but was beaten by Suphanat Mueanta to the ball as the 17-year-old netted his fifth goal of the SEA Games 2019.

The Golden Dragons were handed a lifeline in their final group game when Nguyen Tien Linh got in between two Thai defenders and headed home a cross from the right to reduce the deficit in the 15th minute.

With Indonesia racing to a 3-0 lead against Laos in the other game, Vietnam were displaced from the top spot in Group B, but they would return to the summit when Tien Linh found his second from the penalty spot under controversial circumstances in the 72nd minute.

Thailand centre-back Chatchai Saengdao conceded the penalty for a foul on Tien Linh and it was Vietnam defender Huynh Tan Sinh who stepped up to take the penalty. But, his effort was saved by Korraphat Nareechan in goal and Ha Duc Chinh ballooned over on the rebound.

However, Vietnam were fortunate to get a second chance as the referee let them retake the penalty deeming Korraphat to have stepped off his line before Tan Sinh’s kick was taken. Tien Linh took the second spotkick and made no mistake sending the Thai custodian the wrong way to restore parity in the game.

Thailand had to strike back to avoid elimination, but failed to do so for the remainder of the game as Akira Nishino’s men ended a disappointing campaign in Philippines.

Vietnam will now face Group A runners-up Cambodia while Indonesia face Group A winners Myanmar in the semifinals of the men’s football competition to be played on December 7.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)