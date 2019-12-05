OFFICIAL: UAE sack Bert van Marwijk after just nine months in charge

In the big breaking news of the day, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that their senior football team manager Bert van Marwijk has been relieved of his duties.

UAE will now attempt to look for their fourth new face as manager in just two and a half years. A statement from the national team confirmed the fate of Bert van Marwijk just nine months after being named their new boss, and suggested that a new manager will be named “in the coming days”.

UAE Football Federation Terminated the services of the National Team Head Coach

More details : https://t.co/lh2vB2MRq3 pic.twitter.com/4CvxySJkoA — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) December 4, 2019

The Dutchman took charge of the UAE national team just less than a couple of months after the team reached the semi finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in front of their home fans under the tutelage of Alberto Zaccheroni, and was expected to take the Emiratis to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990.

However, UAE are currently fourth out of five teams in Group G of the 2020 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, and after a few underwhelming performances, face an uphill task in their aim to qualify for the World Cup finals following successive defeats to Thailand and Vietnam.

Two defeats in two matches resulted in UAE bowing out of the Gulf Cup of Nations as well recently, resulting in Van Marwijk eventually being sacked as manager of the national team.