LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Indonesia vs Laos

Indonesia are battling Laos in their final men’s football tournament match of the 2019 SEA Games at the City of Imus Grandstand in Philippines on Thursday.

Indonesia are vying for a spot in the semifinals of the SEA Games 2019 from Group B with Vietnam and Thailand. Vietnam lead the group with 12 points while Indonesia are second with nine point and a goal difference of +11 just above Thailand who have the same number of points but a goal difference of +10.

This makes up for an exciting final matchday in the group with Vietnam facing Thailand in the other match with the Golden Dragons needing only a draw to ensure qualification.

The competing nations were split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10.

Indonesia vs Laos in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!