SEA Games 2019: Myanmar vs Thailand live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand are taking on Myanmar in the semifinals of the women’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Thursday.

Thailand reached the semifinals of the women’s tournament as the runners-up in Group B behind Vietnam while Myanmar were winners of Group A ahead of Philippines and Malaysia, Philippines will face Vietnam in the other semifinal.

The competing nations were split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group qualified for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 women’s football match between Thailand and Myanmar will take place on December 5, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 women’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.