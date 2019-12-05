SEA Games 2019: Vietnam vs Thailand live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam will take on Thailand in an all-important men’s football tournament match of the 2019 SEA Games at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Thursday.

Vietnam and Thailand are vying for a spot in the semifinals of the SEA Games 2019 from Group B along with Indonesia. Vietnam lead the group with 12 points while Indonesia are second with nine point and a goal difference of +11 just above Thailand who have the same number of points but a goal difference of +10.

This makes up for an exciting final matchday in the group with the Golden Dragons needing only a draw to ensure qualification.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Vietnam and Thailand will take place on December 5, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The Binan Football Stadium in Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.