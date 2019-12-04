Cambodia defeat Malaysia 3-1 to reach semifinals in SEA Games 2019 men’s football

A brilliant second-half display gave Cambodia a 3-1 win over Malaysia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday and also a place in the semifinals of men’s football in SEA Games 2019.

With hosts Philippines expected to win against minnows Timor-Leste in the other Group A game, both Cambodia and Malaysia had to win in order to progress to the knockout stages of the Southeast Asian Games.

And that made for a rollercoaster day of football in Group A. It looked like Cambodia and Malaysia were headed out at one stage as there was nothing to separate the two sides for a good portion of the match while Philippines raced to an easy win over East Timor.

But, with Cambodia launching into a 3-0 lead, Azkals had their hopes diminished before they shipped in half a dozen goals against the Timorese to stand a chance to progress thanks to a better goal difference. But in the end, it was the Cambodians who made it through by the narrowest of margins.

There were chances at either ends very early on in the game with Seut Baraing failing to take advantage of a fumble from Malaysia goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli in the 12th minute while Luqman Hakim and Danial Haqim going close at the other end.

Felix Dalmas’ Kouprey Kampuchea were handed a golden opportunity just past the half-hour mark when Malaysia defender Irfan Zakaria completely missed a long goal kick forward from Keo Soksela letting Orn Chanpolin in behind him.

The Cambodia U-22 captain only had to lift the ball over the advancing Nadzli to give his side the lead, but failed to find the target with his effort.

The referee brought the first half proceedings to a close with the score still goalless and both Cambodia and Malaysia set to bow out as the Azklas had taken a 2-0 lead against Timor-Leste at half time in their game.

Ong Kim Swee’s men began the game desperate for a goal and Luqman was played through on goal three minutes in only for him to lift the ball over shot-stopper Soksela and also the goal while at the opposite end, Cambodian wonderkid Sieng Chanthea went close.

But the Harimau Muda had no idea what hit them as Cambodia scored a quick-fire double to turn the match on its head and as good as ensure a place in the semifinals of the SEA Games 2019.

In the 56th minute, Nadzli punched out a corner towards the edge of the box which was sent back into the goal by In Sodavid to give Cambodia the 1-0 lead. Stunned by the opener, Malaysia had salt rubbed onto their wounds by Dalmas’ side as they doubled the advantage the very next minute.

Chanthea had space to run on the left wing and the 17-year-old got inside the box, danced past a defender and beat the Malaysian goalkeeper at his near post to make it 2-0 to Cambodia.

It looked like the Angkor Warriors were running away with the win as Keo Sokpheng fired in a third in the 68th minute, but Dominic Tan reducing the deficit for Malaysia to make it 3-1 coupled with the Azkals scoring six past Timor-Leste made for a nail-biting ending.

Azkals had tied with Malaysia on goal difference in the dying embers of the second half, but with Timor-Leste scoring in the injury time and Cambodia holding on to the 3-1 win, it was the Angkor Warriors who joined Myanmar in the semifinals from Group A.

