LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Timor-Leste vs Philippines

Hosts Philippines are taking on Timor-Leste in an all-important men’s football encounter of the 2019 SEA Games at the Binan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Myanmar have already booked a place in the semifinals from Group A after collecting 10 points from four matches, but Cambodia, Malaysia and Philippines are all on four points and battling it out for the final knockout slot available in the group.

The Azkals have an outside chance of progressing to the semifinals of SEA Games, but have to defeat Timor-Leste and also hope that Cambodia versus Malaysia ends in a draw.

Meanwhile, Cambodia have qualification in their own hands and can progress by recording a win against Malaysia while Malaysia need to defeat the Angkor Warriors and also hope Philippines drop points against Timor-Leste.

The competing nations were split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10.

Timor-Leste vs Philippines in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!