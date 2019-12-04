SEA Games 2019: Timor-Leste vs Philippines live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Hosts Philippines will take on Timor-Leste in a crucial men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Binan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Myanmar have already booked a place in the semifinals from Group A after collecting 10 points from four matches, but Cambodia, Malaysia and Philippines are all on four points and battling it out for the final knockout slot available in the group.

The Azkals have an outside chance of progressing to the semifinals of SEA Games, but have to defeat Timor-Leste and also hope that Cambodia versus Malaysia ends in a draw.

Meanwhile, Cambodia have qualification in their own hands and can progress by recording a win against Malaysia while Malaysia need to defeat the Angkor Warriors and also hope Philippines drop points against Timor-Leste.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Timor-Leste and Philippines will take place on December 4, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The Binan Football Stadium in Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.