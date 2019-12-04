SEA Games 2019: Cambodia vs Malaysia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Cambodia will take on Malaysia in a crucial men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

Myanmar have already booked a place in the semifinals from Group A after collecting 10 points from four matches, but Cambodia, Malaysia and Philippines are all on four points and battling it out for the final knockout slot available in the group.

Cambodia have qualification in their own hands and can progress by recording a win against Malaysia while Malaysia need to defeat the Angkor Warriors and also hope Philippines drop points against Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, Philippines need to defeat Timor-Leste in their final match and hope that Cambodia versus Malaysia ends in a draw in order to progress.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Cambodia and Malaysia will take place on December 4, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.