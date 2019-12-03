Vietnam score late again to beat Singapore in SEA Games 2019; Indonesia thrash Brunei 8-0 to go second

Vietnam left it late again to defeat Singapore 1-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday to make it four wins from four matches in men’s football of SEA Games 2019.

While Nguyen Hoang Duc struck in the second-half injury time to defeat Indonesia 2-1 in their previous outing on Sunday, it was Ha Duc Chinh who headed home in the 85th minute to give Park Hang-seo’s men a narrow victory on Tuesday.

It was a cagey affair between Vietnam and Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore with chances far and few between, but it was Vietnam who looked to be in command for the lion share of the game. And as the match progressed, it seemed inevitable that Park’s players would somehow conjure up the all-important goal.

The winning strike finally came from a corner kick which was headed back across the goal by Doan Van Hau, who had missed a chance moments earlier from another corner, for Duc Chinh to head in past Zharfan Rohaizad.

The win makes it 12 points from four matches for the Golden Dragons as they top Group B while Singapore crash out after their third defeat in four matches.

Meanwhile, in the other Group B fixture of the day, Indonesia thrashed Brunei Darussalam 8-0 at the Binan Football Stadium to record their third win of the Southeast Asian Games and leapfrog Thailand to second place in the group.

Osvaldo Haay opened the scoring for Garuda Muda in the 10th minute before Lechia Gdansk starlet Egy Maulana Vikri doubled the advantage for Indra Sjafri’s side in the 39th minute.

Persebaya Surabaya forward Osvaldo scored his third goal of the tournament just before the half-time whistle to give Indonesia a 3-0 lead at the break. The demolition continued in the second half as Saddil Ramdani made it 4-0 four minutes after restart before Witan Sulaiman scored in the 68th minute.

Osvaldo completed his hattrick in the 71st minute before a seventh was added by captain Andy Setyo eight minutes later. Egy would complete the rout in the 79th minute firing home his second of the night.

Bouncing back from their 2-1 defeat to Vietnam, Indonesia are now level on points with Thailand, but find themselves in the second position on superior goal difference as Group B heads into its final matchday.

Indonesia will face Laos while Thailand and Vietnam face off in the final set of matches on December 5. Indonesia will only have to defeat the Laotians in order to progress to the semifinals.

