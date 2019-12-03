LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Singapore vs Vietnam

Singapore are facing Vietnam in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Vietnam have maintained a perfect record in their SEA Games campaign so far defeating Brunei, Laos and Indonesia while Singapore have lost to Indonesia and Singapore and only have a point against their name from a goalless draw against Laos.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

Singapore vs Vietnam in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!