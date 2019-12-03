LIVE: SEA Games 2019 Men’s Football – Laos vs Thailand

Thailand are taking on Laos in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

Thailand began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Indonesia, but have defeated Brunei Darussalam 7-0 and Singapore 3-0 to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Laos began their tournament with a goalless draw against Singapore, but lost 6-1 to Vietnam in their second outing. They have since then recorded their first win — a 3-0 defeat of Brunei in their previous game.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

Laos vs Thailand in the men’s football tournament of SEA Games 2019 will kick off at 8 PM HKT. You can follow all the LIVE updates from this SEA Games 2019 men’s football match via our Matchday Blog right here!