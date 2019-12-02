Malaysia get first win after 4-0 defeat of Timor-Leste in SEA Games men’s football

Malaysia recorded their first win of men’s football in SEA Games 2019 after defeating Timor-Leste 4-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Monday.

With Myanmar booking a spot in the semifinal from Group A after a 2-1 win over Cambodia in the other match of the day, 2017 silver medallists Malaysia will now battle the Cambodians and hosts Philippines for the remaining last four slot of the group on the final matchday.

Ong Kim Swee’s side, looking for their first victory of the Southeast Asian Games, began the match on the offensive and the Timor-Leste defence proved too easy to toil with for Harimau Muda.

Five minutes into the game, they were rewarded for their attacking intent with an own goal from Filomeno Junior da Costa who tried to clear the danger inside the box, but ended up lifting the ball over his own goalkeeper and into the goal.

Timor-Leste goalkeeper Augusto Pereira rescued his side on a couple of occasions, denying Faisal Halim and Syahmi Safari from close range, to avoid further damages until the half-hour mark, but the susceptible backline was always going to be his Achilles’ heel.

In the 35th minute, a low cross from Syahmi was only headed out as far as Malaysia striker Hadi Fayyadh who took the chance with aplomb and doubled his side’s advantage.

Further defensive error handed Malaysia their third as Timor-Leste’s Ximenes Mesquita chested down a Syahmi cross in his box only for Faisal to fire a shot at goal which hit the inside of the right post and travelled the length of the goal to strike the left before Fayyadh tapped it in for his second of the night.

A late fourth goal was added in the 81st minute when Johor Darul Ta’zim winger Akhyar Rashid was played through on goal and the young Malaysia international finished past the keeper from a tight angle to secure the win.

With Monday’s results, Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines are now in a three-way battle to secure the second knockout spot from Group A. With the trio having four points each, Malaysia face Cambodia while Philippines face Timor-Leste in their final group stage games on December 4.

(Photo credit: FA Malaysia)