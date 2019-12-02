Myanmar first team in semifinals of SEA Games 2019 after 2-1 win over Cambodia

Velizar Popov’s Myanmar have entered the semifinals of men’s football in SEA Games 2019 after a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Monday.

While Myanmar made it 10 points from four group fixtures to enter the knockouts, they have left Cambodia, Philippines and Malaysia, all on four points with one matchday left, to fight it out for the one remaining last four slot available for Group A.

Myanmar were the better of the two sides in the early exchanges of Monday’s game and were denied an opener in the 20th minute only by the woodwork when Myat Kaung Khant’s left-foot curler rattled the upright.

However, it was Cambodia who went ahead in the 22nd minute when Myanmar goalkeeper Sann Sat Naing fumbled a shot from Piseth Mao only for Sin Sophanat to punish the custodian and launch the Angkor Warriors into the lead.

But Myanmar equalised five minutes later when Kaung Khant played the ball through the legs of his Cambodian marker from the right wing to find Lwin Moe Aung who fired in a low drive from the edge of the box past the outstretched hands of Hul Kimhuy.

The Asian Lions continued their dominance in the second half and Cambodia goalkeeper Hul gifted them the winner in the 88th minute when he turned Aung Kaung Mann’s cross into his own net sending his opponents into the semifinals.

Cambodia, who are currently second in the group thanks to a better goal difference, will now face Malaysia, who defeated Timor-Leste 4-0, in their final group match while Philippines take on Timor-Leste in what promises to be a nail-biting day of football on December 4.

