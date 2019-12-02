Bali United seal first-ever Indonesia Liga 1 title with 2-0 win over Semen Padang

Bali United have won their first-ever Indonesia Liga 1 title after defeating Semen Padang 2-0 at the Haji Agus Salim Stadium in Padang on Monday.
Ilija Spasojevic struck twice for Bali as they defeated relegation-threatened Padang 2-0 to gain an unassailable leader over second-placed Borneo FC and lift the Liga 1 2019 title with four matches to spare.
Bali United headed into the game needing only a single point to wrap up the Liga 1 title following a 3-2 win over 2014 Indonesian champions Persib Bandung at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali and a 2-1 defeat to their closest rivals Borneo to Persela Lamongan in the previous round on November 28.
After a goalless first half, Spasojevic struck in the 51st minute to give the league leaders a 1-0 lead. The Montenegrin-born Indonesia international was once again on target to seal the win five minutes from time and hand a historic league title to the Bali-based club.
Their previous best finish in the Indonesian top division came in 2017 when they had to settle for a runners-up spot despite finishing with the same number of points as Bhayangkara FC who won the title courtesy of a better goal difference.
With the likes of Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar having had a poor season, Bali were the runaway league leaders in Indonesia for much of the league campaign and the title was more or less in their bag for a while now.
Bali now have 63 points from 30 matches while Borneo have 46 from the same number of matches. Persipura Jayapura and Madura United, who have played a match less, are third and fourth with 44 points each.
(Photo credit: Bali United)