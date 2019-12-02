Myanmar women overcome Malaysia 5-0 to book semifinals berth in SEA Games 2019

Myanmar defeated Malaysia 5-0 in their final group match at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Monday to progress to the semifinals of women’s football in SEA Games 2019.

Myanmar only had to avoid a defeat against Malaysia in order to progress to the semifinals of the women’s football competition of the Southeast Asian Games while the Malaysians had to defeat the Asian Lionesses to qualify for the knockout stages.

Sukan SEA 2019 (Bola Sepak Wanita) Hari Perlawanan #3 | Isnin, 2 Disember 2019 Kesebelasan Utama MYANMAR lwn MALAYSIA

Sukan SEA 2019 (Bola Sepak Wanita) Hari Perlawanan #3 | Isnin, 2 Disember 2019

The Burmese were held to a goalless draw by Philippines in the opening match of the tournament, but bounced back with the 5-0 win. Monday’s result means the four teams left standing in the 2019 SEA Games will be the same as the ones that entered the semifinals back in 2017 in Malaysia.

2017 bronze medallists Myanmar will join 2017 gold medallists Vietnam, silver medalists Thailand and semifinalists Philippines in the last four of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Vietnam progressed from Group B as the winners while Thailand defeated Indonesia 5-1 in their final group stage encounter on Monday, but only progressed as the Group B runners-up based on goal difference.

