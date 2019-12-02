Thailand thrash Indonesia 5-1 to reach semifinals of SEA Games 2019 women’s football

Thailand have reached the semifinals of women’s football tournament in SEA Games 2019 after thrashing Indonesia 5-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Monday.

Thailand only needed to avoid a defeat against the Indonesians in order to join Vietnam in the semifinals from Group B of the women’s football competition and they progressed in style with a 5-1 demolition of Putri Merah Putih.

Kanyanat Chetthabutr was the standout star for Thailand as the 20-year-old produced a hattrick in less than half an hour from kick off. She opened the scoring for Chaba Kaew in the second minute and then added her second in the 18th minute.

Kanyanat brought up her treble in the 29th minute before Silawan Intamee made it 4-0 to the Thai women in the 42nd minute.

The Thai women added a fifth in the second half thanks to a strike from Suchawadee Nildhamrong, but Indonesia struck back to reduce the deficit through Rani Mulyasari as the encounter ended 5-1 in favour of the team in blue.

While Vietnam and Thailand both finished on four points in the group, it will be the former who progress as the Group B winners thanks to their superior goal difference of +6 compared to Thai women’s +4.

They will be joined in the semifinals by Myanmar and Philippines who progressed from Group A of the competition. The semifinals are slated to be held on December 5.

Thailand and Vietnam are the two most successful sides in the SEA Games having won the gold medal five times each. While Thailand have three silver medals and two bronze medals to add to their yellow metal collection, the Golden Girls have two silver and one bronze to their credit.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)