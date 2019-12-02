Guangzhou Evergrande win record eighth Chinese Super League title after 3-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua

Guangzhou Evergrande defeated Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 at the Tianhe Stadium on the final matchday of the 2019 Chinese Super League season to clinch a record eighth domestic league title.

The title race between Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou and Bruno Genesio’s Bejiing Guoan was taken into the final match of the season this time with two points separating the two sides heading into Sunday’s final set of fixtures.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC wins its eighth Chinese Super League title, defeating Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 in the final⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L32WaMH5QS — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) December 1, 2019

Beijing had to defeat Shandong Luneng and hope that Guangzhou lost to Shanghai in their game in order to lift a second Chinese Super League title. They did their part overcoming Shandong 3-2 at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.

However, Cannavaro’s men were not ready to give up on an eighth title in nine seasons as they breezed past Shanghai Shenhua. Wei Shihao gave Guangzhou the lead just before the half-time break before Park Ji-soo added a second 10 minutes into the second half.

The 3-0 win was sealed by Elkeson in the 83rd minute to give a respite for Cannavaro, who was caught in the eye of a storm after their exit from the AFC Champions League 2019 at the hands of Urawa Red Diamonds in the semifinals last month.

Conclusion of 2019 CSL: qualified for the 2020 ACL 1. Guangzhou Evergrande (72) 2. Beijing Guoan (70) 3. Shanghai SIPG (66) + CFA cup winner. Relegation: Shenzhen F.C (21) Beijing Renhe (14). Topscorer: Eran Zahavi (29 goals, new CSL record) Most assists: Oscar (13). pic.twitter.com/e1lyK6dA9E — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) December 1, 2019

Guangzhou ended their campaign with 72 points from 30 matches with Beijing finishing second with 70 points. Shanghai SIPG FC came third with 66 points followed by Jiangsu Suning at fourth with 53 points.

Shenzhen FC and Beijing Renhe were relegated from the Super League and will be replaced by Qingdao Huanghai and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright who earned promotion from the China League One.