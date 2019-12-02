SEA Games 2019: Thailand vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand are taking on Indonesia in the women’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Monday.

Thailand only need to avoid a defeat against Indonesia in order to progress to the semifinals of the women’s competition while the Indonesian women must defeat Thailand to qualify for the knockout stages.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during the group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar pooled into Group A while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia making up Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 8. The Rizal Memorial Stadium and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the women’s event.

Vietnam are the defending champions of the women’s football competition in SEA Games having finished ahead of silver medallists Thailand and bronze medallists Myanmar in the 2017 edition held at Malaysia.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 women’s football match between Thailand and Indonesia will take place on December 2, 2019 and kicks off at 4 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 women’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.