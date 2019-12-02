SEA Games 2019: Malaysia vs Timor-Leste live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia are set to take on Timor-Leste in the men’s football tournament of the 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Monday.

Malaysia began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar, but suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to hosts Philippines in their second outing. Meanwhile, Timor-Leste have lost both their matches in the campaign so far losing 5-0 to Cambodia and 3-1 to Myanmar.

As many as 11 ASEAN nations are fighting each other to finish on the podium in the men’s football tournament in this year’s Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines.

The competing nations have been split into two groups during a group stage draw with hosts Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste making up Group A while Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam featuring in Group B.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages with the semifinals scheduled for December 7 and the third-place play-off and final to be played on December 10. The Rizal Memorial Stadium, the City of Imus Grandstand and the Binan Football Stadium will host the matches in the tournament.

When to watch?

The SEA Games 2019 men’s football match between Malaysia and Timor-Leste will take place on December 2, 2019 and kicks off at 8 PM HKT.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow LIVE updates from the SEA Games 2019 men’s football tournament via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.