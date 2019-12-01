Nguyen Hoang Duc strikes in injury time as Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-1 in SEA Games 2019

Nguyen Hoang Duc scored the winner in the injury time as Vietnam edged Indonesia 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash in Group B of men’s football in SEA Games 2019 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines on Sunday.

Both Vietnam and Indonesia have looked early contenders for the top place on the podium in the men’s football tournament having recorded wins in both their first two games of the Southeast Asian Games.

Park Hang-seo’s Golden Dragons had opened their campaign with a 6-0 win over Brunei Darussalam before thrashing Laos 6-1 in their second outing. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s record is even more impressive with 2-0 wins against defending champions Thailand and Singapore in their opening fixtures.

The game got off to a cagey start with tackles flying in left, right and centre.

For the tackles to settle and a goal to arrive, the supporters had to wait until the 23rd minute and the goal was courtesy of a goalkeeping error from Hanoi FC goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.

22-year-old Tien Dung failed to calculate the flight of a cross from the right and parried it onto the crossbar only for Sani Fauzi to head in the opener off the rebound and sent the Indonesian fans into delirium.

Vietnam stepped up their effort to find an equaliser in the second half and the likes of Nguyen Trong Hoang and Nguyen Quang Hai went close to restoring parity in the game. But when the equaliser came, it was from a rather unlikely source.

It was Hanoi defender Nguyen Thanh Chung who flicked on a header off a corner at the near post which looped over goalkeeper Nadeo Winata and made the Group B encounter all square at 1-1. And it looked like both the teams will happily take a draw at that point.

However, Vietnam had other plans as a loose ball reached Viettel FC midfielder Hoang Duc who struck a screamer to break the Indonesian hearts in the second-half injury time.

The result means Vietnam have taken a three-point lead at the top of Group B with nine points while Thailand, who overcame Singapore 3-0 earlier in the day, are now second with six points.

Indonesia also have six points, but have dropped to third position due to an inferior goal difference to Thailand. Laos are fourth with four points while Brunei are rockbottom and yet to open their account in SEA Games.

