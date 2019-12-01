Indonesia All-Stars defeat Arsenal U-18s 3-1 in U20 International Cup Bali 2019

Indonesia All-Stars have defeated Arsenal U-18s 3-1 in the opening match of U20 International Cup Bali 2019 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Sunday.

The tournament will see the participation of the youth teams of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Arsenal along with the Indonesia All-Stars team with the matches starting on December 1 and concluding on December 7.

The teams will face each other in the round-robin format before the top two teams qualifying for the final while the bottom two facing each other in the third-place play-off match on December 7.

In the opening match at Bali on Tuesday, hosts Indonesia opened the scoring against the youth team of the Premier League club in the 33rd minute through Supriyadi before doubling their advantage in the 41st minute via Theo Numberi.

Fulltime : Indonesia Allstar 3-1 Arsenal U18 ⚽ Supriyadi

⚽ Theo Numberi

⚽ Irfan Jauhari Sejarah tercipta, untuk pertama kalinya tim Indonesia menang lawan Arsenal 😂 pic.twitter.com/G6dbaedIya — Bali Football (@Bali_Football) December 1, 2019

Indonesia All-Stars made it 3-0 in the 70th minute courtesy of Irfan Jauhari, but the Gunners reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Arsenal will now face Inter on December 3 in their second outing of the U20 International Cup Bali 2019 while the Indonesia All-Stars take on Real Madrid.