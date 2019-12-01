Thailand record second win after overcoming Singapore 3-0 in SEA Games 2019

Thailand have recorded back-to-back wins in men’s football of SEA Games 2019 after defeating Singapore 3-0 at the Binan Football Stadium in Philippines on Sunday.

The warning signs were there for Singapore very early on as Supachai Jaided and Jaroensak Wonggorn left the defenders for dead, but both the Thai attackers could only manage to direct their efforts wide of the goal.

And Akira Nishino’s side took the early advantage in the seventh minute as Suphanat Mueanta once again eased past his markers inside the box and pulled the ball back from the byline for Jaroensak to tap into the goal.

Suphanat turned the scorer in the 19th minute as Ratthanakorn Maikami lifted the ball over the Singaporean defence for the 17-year-old Buriram United forward to poke the ball past Singapore goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad.

A third goal was added in the 36th minute when Peerawat Akkraum applied the finishing touch to a cross from Kritsada Kaman as Singapore U-22 head coach Fandi Ahmad’s worst fears started to materialise in front of his eyes at Binan.

However, there was some response from Fandi’s Lions after the restart with Irfan Fandi heading a Faris Ramli corner straight at Thailand goalkeeper Nont Muangngam in the 56th minute before Lionel Tan worked the Chiangrai United custodian again with a brilliant free kick six minutes later.

However, they failed to find a way past the strong Thai defence falling to their second defeat in the competition.

With their second win of SEA Games 2019, Thailand now have six points from three matches in Group B — level on points with Vietnam and Indonesia who both face each other in their third outing later in the day.

Meanwhile, Laos defeated Brunei Darussalam 3-0 in another Group B match on Sunday to leapfrog Singapore into fourth place while Brunei, still to open their account, occupy the bottom position in the pool.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)